Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $170.55 million and $14.23 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,312,314,746 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

