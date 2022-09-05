Smoothy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $338,775.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $66,167.34 and $338,775.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Buying and Selling Smoothy
