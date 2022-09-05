Smoothy Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $67,284.26 and $274,212.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838826 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015918 BTC.
About Smoothy
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
