Snowball Market Capitalization Reaches $153,199.29 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $153,199.29 and $102.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,394 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

