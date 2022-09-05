Snowball Market Capitalization Reaches $153,199.29 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $153,199.29 and $102.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015633 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,394 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
