SolAPE Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,454.00 (SOLAPE)

SolAPE Token (SOLAPE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. SolAPE Token has a market cap of $636,295.41 and approximately $16,454.00 worth of SolAPE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolAPE Token has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One SolAPE Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
SolAPE Token Profile
SolAPE Token Coin Trading
