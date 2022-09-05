Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

SLVYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $7.97 on Monday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.