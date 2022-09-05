SoMee.Social [OLD] Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market capitalization of $236,188.04 and $1.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.
SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile
SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,618,925 coins and its circulating supply is 40,603,736 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.
