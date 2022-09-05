SOMESING Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $62.48 million and $681,446.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

