SonoCoin Market Cap Achieves $604,857.53 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $604,857.53 and $40,929.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838898 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015529 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 117,465,404 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io.
Buying and Selling SonoCoin
Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.