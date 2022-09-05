SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Reaches $0.0968 on Top Exchanges

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $39,489.71 and approximately $16,548.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.77 or 1.00112120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00063872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024850 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

