Spaceswap MILK2 Hits One Day Volume of $1,512.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $183,785.33 and approximately $1,512.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.