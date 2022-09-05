Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $166,402.48 and $545.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00841470 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015429 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
