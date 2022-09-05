Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.0144 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.64 million and $51,552.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00837968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,317,964 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

