Spheroid Universe Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $71,148.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
