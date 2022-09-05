Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.0583

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $47.11 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002184 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000218 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00081366 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 911,386,465 coins and its circulating supply is 807,593,554 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

