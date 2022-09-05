Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $58,460.79 and $137,059.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.

Sportcash One Coin Trading

