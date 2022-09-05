Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 10.2 %

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

