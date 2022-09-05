srnArt Gallery Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $61,716.03 and approximately $42.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
