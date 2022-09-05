StaFi Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $2.39 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00100925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00260141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020009 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002617 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

