Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Starry Group Price Performance

NYSE STRY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Starry Group will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Articles

