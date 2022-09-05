Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $99.38 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.38 million and $2.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

