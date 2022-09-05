Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $2.70 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and $707,059.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00013644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00631193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00271038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,596,693 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.