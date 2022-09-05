Steem (STEEM) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $86.47 million and $4.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00599112 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00263877 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017021 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004078 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
