Step Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $215,170.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $148,150.40 and approximately $215,170.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.
About Step Finance
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.