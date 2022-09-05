Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $97.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

