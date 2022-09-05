StockNews.com Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

