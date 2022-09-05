StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BCLI opened at $3.35 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.05.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
