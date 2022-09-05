StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.35 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

