StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PLX opened at $1.09 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.84.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
