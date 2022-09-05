StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.09 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

