StockNews.com Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BRX stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

