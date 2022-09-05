StockNews.com Lowers NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.