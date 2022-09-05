StockNews.com Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.95.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $126.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

