StockNews.com Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

LQDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $724,294.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $724,294.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,349 shares of company stock worth $2,473,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

