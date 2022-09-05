StockNews.com Upgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

