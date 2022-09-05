StockNews.com Upgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to “Buy”

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.