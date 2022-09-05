StormX (STMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.57 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. StormX has a total market cap of $79.21 million and $6.57 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

