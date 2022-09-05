Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.92 million and $2.63 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002789 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019581 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015173 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,696,343 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
