Stratis Trading Up 0.9% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $81.82 million and $2.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,674,059 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

