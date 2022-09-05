Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.81 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Streamr has a total market cap of $23.81 million and $2.48 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132851 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

