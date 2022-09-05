Strike Hits One Day Volume of $1.54 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Strike has a market capitalization of $59.97 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $17.96 or 0.00090499 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,793 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

