Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Cap of $888,694.83

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.43 or 0.00032336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $888,694.83 and $105,602.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

