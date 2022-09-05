StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $53,479.88 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 93.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. StrongHands has a market cap of $53,479.88 and $40.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,778,654 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.