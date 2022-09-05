Student Coin One Day Volume Reaches $174,587.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and $174,587.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Student Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob.

Buying and Selling Student Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Student Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Student Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.