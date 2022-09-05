Suku (SUKU) One Day Volume Tops $9.17 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Suku coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $15.71 million and $9.17 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00037271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00134646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Suku Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.