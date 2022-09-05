Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN opened at $34.39 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.