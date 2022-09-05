sUSD Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $78.40 million and $13.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 77,800,156 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

