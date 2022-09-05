suterusu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,767.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $1.88 million and $21,767.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022131 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.