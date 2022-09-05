Swarm Fund (SWM) Market Capitalization Tops $612,806.41

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market capitalization of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030553 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00041911 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083022 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Swarm Fund Profile

Swarm Fund is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

