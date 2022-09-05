Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

