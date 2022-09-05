Swerve One Day Trading Volume Reaches $991,424.00 (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $991,424.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,663,252 coins and its circulating supply is 17,443,326 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.