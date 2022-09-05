SwftCoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $1.92 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

SWFTC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

