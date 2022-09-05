Swing Market Cap Tops $125,827.51 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $125,827.51 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swing has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,023,234 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

